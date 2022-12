Jones produced 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 37 minutes in Tuesday's 96-94 win over the Charge.

It was the second straight game that Jones went 6-for-16 from the field. Despite the recent troubles, he's still made 50.2 percent of his shots on the season and 40.8 percent of his three-point tries through 18 contests.