Bulls' Carmelo Anthony: Traded to Bulls
Anthony was traded from the Rockets to the Bulls on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
According to Wojnarowski, Anthony isn't expected to play a game for the Bulls, as the veteran will be released and head to free agency if he ends up clearing waivers. Anthony owns averages of 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds through 10 appearances this season.
