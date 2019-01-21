Anthony, who was traded to the Bulls on Monday, won't appear in any games with the team and is expected to be moved again prior to the Feb. 7 deadline, Adrian Wonjarowski of ESPN reports.

As the dust settles, it looks as though Chicago simply did the deal as a quick cash grab and has no interest in keeping Anthony beyond the deadline. The Bulls could waive the veteran, Wojnarowski indicates that it may be to their benefit to wait until next month to try to find a trade partner who might be willing to fork over some sort of asset. Anthony's contract can't be aggregated in a multi-player deal, but the Bulls could trade him in a one-for-one situation.