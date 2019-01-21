Anthony will not play for the Bulls, who will look to move him before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, Adrian Wonjarowski of ESPN reports.

As the dust settles, it looks as though Chicago simply did the deal as a quick cash grab and has no interest in keeping Anthony beyond the deadline. The Bulls could waive the veteran, but Wojnarowski indicates that it may be to their benefit to wait until next month to try to find a trade -- likely for a younger player. Anthony's contract cannot be aggregated in a multi-player deal, but the Bulls could trade him in a one-for-one situation.