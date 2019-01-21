Bulls' Carmelo Anthony: Unlikely to remain with Bulls
Anthony will not play for the Bulls, who will look to move him before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, Adrian Wonjarowski of ESPN reports.
As the dust settles, it looks as though Chicago simply did the deal as a quick cash grab and has no interest in keeping Anthony beyond the deadline. The Bulls could waive the veteran, but Wojnarowski indicates that it may be to their benefit to wait until next month to try to find a trade -- likely for a younger player. Anthony's contract cannot be aggregated in a multi-player deal, but the Bulls could trade him in a one-for-one situation.
More News
-
Bulls' Carmelo Anthony: Traded to Bulls•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Expected to find new team by Feb. 7•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Stint with Houston over•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Could be done in Houston•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Will not play Sunday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.