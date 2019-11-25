Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Active again Monday
Hutchison (shin) will be active for Monday's game against the Blazers, but he will not start, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
As was the case Saturday against Charlotte, Hutchison will be available off the bench, but it's very much unclear if coach Jim Boylen plans to utilize him. Hutchison did not see the floor Saturday night, and the Bulls have already confirmed that Shaquille Harrison will log another start on the wing in his place.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Active, won't start•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Upgraded to probable•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Won't play Friday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Upgraded to questionable Friday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...