Hutchison (shin) will be active for Monday's game against the Blazers, but he will not start, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.

As was the case Saturday against Charlotte, Hutchison will be available off the bench, but it's very much unclear if coach Jim Boylen plans to utilize him. Hutchison did not see the floor Saturday night, and the Bulls have already confirmed that Shaquille Harrison will log another start on the wing in his place.