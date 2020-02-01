Play

Hutchison (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Nets, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Hutchison was added to the injury report due to right shoulder soreness, but he'll be good to go off the bench Friday evening. He's coming off a solid showing Wednesday against the Pacers, finishing with 21 points, three rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.

