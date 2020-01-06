Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Active Monday
Coach Jim Boylen said Hutchison (shoulder) will be active for Monday's game against Dallas, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison hasn't seen the court for the Bulls since Nov. 27 while recovering from a right shoulder injury, but he looks to be fully healthy again after playing 39 minutes for the G League's Windy City Bulls on Friday. While it's unclear if Hutchison will be a regular member of Boylen's rotation moving forward, he could claim a spot on the second unit Monday if power forward Lauri Markkanen (ankle) is ultimately ruled out.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...