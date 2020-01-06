Coach Jim Boylen said Hutchison (shoulder) will be active for Monday's game against Dallas, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Hutchison hasn't seen the court for the Bulls since Nov. 27 while recovering from a right shoulder injury, but he looks to be fully healthy again after playing 39 minutes for the G League's Windy City Bulls on Friday. While it's unclear if Hutchison will be a regular member of Boylen's rotation moving forward, he could claim a spot on the second unit Monday if power forward Lauri Markkanen (ankle) is ultimately ruled out.