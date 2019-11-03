Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Active Sunday
Hutchison (hamstring) is active for Sunday's contest versus Indiana, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports
As expected, Hutchison, who has been nursing a left hamstring strain, will presumably make his season debut in Sunday's matchup. The 2018 first-round pick will likely compete for minutes with teammate Tomas Satoransky at the small forward position moving forward.
