Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Active, won't start
Hutchison (lower leg) is active for Saturday's game against the Hornets but won't start, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Despite Hutchison being healthy, it appears coach Jim Boylen will opt to continue starting Shaquille Harrison at small forward. It will mark the third time this season Hutchison has come off the bench.
