Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Aggravates shoulder injury
Hutchison aggravated his shoulder injury in Wednesday's win over the Wizards, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison was forced out of the game during the fourth quarter after apparently reaggravating the shoulder bruise that's hampered him of late. Nonetheless, he managed to post 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and two steals in 12 minutes of run. He'll be re-evaluated tomorrow and could be at risk of missing Friday's game against Philadelphia depending on how well he recovers.
