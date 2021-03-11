Hutchison (lower leg) is available for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Hutchison dealt with a lower-leg injury prior to the All-Star break but will suit up against Philadelphia on Thursday. However, he shouldn't play a significant role for the Bulls.
