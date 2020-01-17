Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Available vs. Sixers
Hutchison (shoulder) has been cleared to play Friday against Philadelphia, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison was added to the injury report with right shoulder soreness, but head coach Jim Boylan noted well before tip that the forward will be ready to go. He's averaging 12 minutes off the bench in his last five games.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Questionable Friday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Aggravates shoulder injury•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Probable again Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Listed as probable for Monday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Shakes off injury, plays 10 minutes•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Probable Saturday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...