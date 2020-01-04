Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Back with Bulls
Hutchison was recalled by the Bulls ahead of Saturday's game against Boston.
Hutchison was sent to the G League earlier in the week in order to gain additional in-game reps as part of his rehab from right shoulder soreness. Prior to the injury, he'd appeared in nine games and was averaging 7.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per contest.
