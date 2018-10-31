Hutchison will come off the bench Wednesday against the Nuggets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After a 2-5 start for the Bulls, coach Fred Hoiberg is opting to switch things up after starting Hutchison for the past three contests in the absence of Bobby Portis (knee). In those starts, Hutchison averaged 2.3 points and 4.7 rebounds across 23.0 minutes. Jabari Parker will start at power forward Wednesday.