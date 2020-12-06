Bulls head coach Billy Donovan confirmed Sunday that Hutchison (shoulder) is healthy and available for the start of training camp, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Donovan noted that Garrett Temple, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is the only Bulls player sidelined to begin camp. Hutchison's second NBA season came to an end in Feb. 11, when he aggravated a right shoulder injury that later required surgery. Now healthy again, Hutchison will be competing with rookie first-round pick Patrick Williams and veteran Thaddeus Young for a spot on the second unit behind projected starting forwards Otto Porter and Lauri Markkanen.