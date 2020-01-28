Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Cleared to play
Hutchison (shoulder) is active for Monday's game against San Antonio, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Hutchison was added to the injury report as probable due to right shoulder soreness, but he's been cleared to run the floor Monday evening. He's averaging 16.3 minutes and 6.7 points over the last 10 matchups.
