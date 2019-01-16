Hutchison totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes in the Bulls' 107-100 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Despite the disappointing team outcome, Tuesday's game was another step on the right direction for the rookie, who's put together back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts for the first time in his career. Hutchison has shot well over 50 percent on each of those games as well, and he's also developing into a steady force on the boards. Factoring in his line versus the Lakers, Hutchison has pulled down between five and eight rebounds in his last four contests, his most productive stretch in that category thus far.