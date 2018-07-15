Hutchison tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during the Bulls' 72-66 loss to the Pistons in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

The 2018 first-round pick checked in as the second leading scorer on the Bulls behind Antonio Blakeney for the afternoon, essentially hitting his summer league averages in the process. Hutchison has averaged 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 32.4 minutes over five games, a solid start to his pro career. The 22-year-old will battle to carve out rotational minutes behind Zach LaVine at shooting guard during his first season.