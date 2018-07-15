Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Contributes 11 points in SL loss
Hutchison tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during the Bulls' 72-66 loss to the Pistons in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
The 2018 first-round pick checked in as the second leading scorer on the Bulls behind Antonio Blakeney for the afternoon, essentially hitting his summer league averages in the process. Hutchison has averaged 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 32.4 minutes over five games, a solid start to his pro career. The 22-year-old will battle to carve out rotational minutes behind Zach LaVine at shooting guard during his first season.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...