When asked about a timetable for Hutchison's (shoulder) return, coach Jim Boylen noted, "To say he's day-to-day is probably a stretch. I think it's more than that," Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Hutchison suffered a setback with his shoulder during the final game before the All-Star break. While he's on the shelf for an undetermined amount of time, Shaquille Harrison could see extra action.