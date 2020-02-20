Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Could be in for extended absence
When asked about a timetable for Hutchison's (shoulder) return, coach Jim Boylen noted, "To say he's day-to-day is probably a stretch. I think it's more than that," Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.
Hutchison suffered a setback with his shoulder during the final game before the All-Star break. While he's on the shelf for an undetermined amount of time, Shaquille Harrison could see extra action.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...