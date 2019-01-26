Hutchison underwent an MRI on Saturday morning and there is "strong internal concern" that he's suffered a right toe injury that could keep him out for an extended time, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

More information should arrive once the MRI results come back, but it's possible Hutchison has suffered a long-term injury. If he's out for an extended period, coach Jim Boylen will have to find a new starting small forward for the duration of Hutchison's absence. Jabari Parker is a strong candidate.