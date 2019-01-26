Hutchison underwent an MRI on Saturday and there is "strong internal concern" that he's suffered a right toe injury in Friday's 106-101 loss to the Clippers that could keep him out for an extended time, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

More information should arrive once the MRI results come back, but it's possible Hutchison has suffered a long-term injury. The health setback comes at an unfortunate time for Hutchison, who tallied his first career double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) and added two assists and one steal in 41 minutes Friday. If Hutchison is sidelined for an extended period, coach Jim Boylen could be forced to turn to Jabari Parker or Shaquille Harrison as the team's starting small forward.