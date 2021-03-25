Hutchison, along with Daniel Gafford, was traded to the Wizards in exchange Mo Wagner and Troy Brown, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hutchison is coming off a lower leg injury but collected eight DNP-CDs before being traded. The 22nd overall pick in the 2018 Draft, Hutchison has failed to make a mark on the league and has dealt with injuries in his first three seasons. He's played 79 total games and has averaged 5.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent from the field in 18.8 minutes. It's not clear if he'll see a meaningful increase in role with the Wizards. It would take practically a miracle for him to be relevant in fantasy.