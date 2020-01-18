Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Deemed probable
Hutchison is probable for Saturday's game against Cleveland due to a sore right shoulder.
Hutchison continues to be listed as probable ahead of nearly every game, though the shoulder issue has yet to cost him time since his return from an extended absence earlier in the year. He can be expected to take on his usual rotational role, though a final update on his status will come closer to tipoff.
