Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Deemed questionable
Hutchison (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's tilt against the Jazz.
Hutchison, who has been sidelined since late November, went through practice Wednesday and could make his return Thursday. Considering how thin the Bulls are on the wing, Hutchison may be able to step into a rotational role again. In his nine appearances this season, he's averaged 7.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.0 minutes.
