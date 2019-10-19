Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Doesn't practice Saturday
Hutchison (hamstring) did not practice Saturday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison has progressed to doing some on-court work, but his availability for Wednesday's regular-season opener in Charlotte appears to be in jeopardy. More information should arrive closer to gameday.
