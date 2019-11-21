Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Doubtful for Friday
Hutchison (lower leg) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Heat, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison is trending towards missing a second straight game due to shin soreness. Should Hutchison ultimately prove unable to play, Shaquille Harrison would likely pick up another start in his absence.
