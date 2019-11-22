Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Doubtful for Saturday
Hutchison (lower leg) has already been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami and is doubtful for Saturday against Charlotte, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison will reportedly travel with the team, but his chances of playing are slim Saturday. It remains to be seen who will start at small forward over the weekend with Hutchison out of action.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Won't play Friday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Upgraded to questionable Friday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Scores 13 points in starting role•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Entering starting lineup•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...