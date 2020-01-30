Hutchison scored a career-high 21 points (10-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-106 overtime loss to the Pacers.

The second-year forward hasn't scored more than 13 points in a game this season prior to Wednesday and had only reached double digits four times, but he was locked in against Indiana and wound up playing a season high in minutes as a result. Hutchison has seen a mild uptick in production recently, averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.1 assists over the last nine games, but he remains far from the fantasy radar in most formats.