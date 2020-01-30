Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Drops career-high 21
Hutchison scored a career-high 21 points (10-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-106 overtime loss to the Pacers.
The second-year forward hasn't scored more than 13 points in a game this season prior to Wednesday and had only reached double digits four times, but he was locked in against Indiana and wound up playing a season high in minutes as a result. Hutchison has seen a mild uptick in production recently, averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.1 assists over the last nine games, but he remains far from the fantasy radar in most formats.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Probable Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Cleared to play•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Expected to play Monday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Productive in limited minutes•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Active vs. Kings•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Probable again Friday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...