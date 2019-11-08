Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Entering starting lineup
Hutchison will start Saturday's game against the Rockets, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Otto Porter is out with a left foot sprain and has no official timetable for his return, so Hutchison will get a chance in the starting five. The 23-year-old missed the first seven games of the season with a hamstring strain and is averaging 7.0 points and 3.5 rebounds over 16.5 minutes in his two games back from the injury.
