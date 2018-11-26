Coach Fred Hoiberg said Hutchison (back) is expected to play Monday against the Spurs, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hutchison is on track to return Monday after missing the previous three games due to back spasms. Through 16 games this season, the rookie is averaging 5.1 points and 4.0 rebounds across 19.3 minutes per contest.

