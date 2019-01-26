Hutchison (toe) is expected to miss at least two weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hutchison is expected to have his fractured right toe reevaluated in two weeks, but will likely miss at least that time and could be at risk of having an extended absence based on the diagnosis. It's unclear who will start in place of Hutchison, but Shaquille Harrison and Wayne Selden are good bets to see an increase in run.