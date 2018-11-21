Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Gametime decision Wednesday
Hutchison (back spasms) is a gametime decision Wednesday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The issue cropped up earlier Wednesday at the Bulls' practice. If Hutchison were forced to miss the game, Cameron Payne and Jabari Parker could be in line for a boost in minutes.
