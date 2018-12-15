Hutchison (illness) has been cleared to play Saturday against San Antonio, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hutchison had been dealing with an illness, but he'll return Saturday and could be thrust into an increased role in the absence of Zach LaVine (ankle), who will miss at least the next two games -- and likely longer. Hutchison is averaging 2.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 14.8 minutes over his last eight contests.