Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: In line for 8-to-16 minutes Tuesday
Hutchison is expected to play between 8-to-16 minutes in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison was active for Sunday's contest but failed to make his season debut. He'll be in line to take the court for the first time this year Tuesday and should have his minutes carefully monitored moving forward.
