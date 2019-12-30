Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Inactive Monday
Hutchison (shoulder) will not play Monday against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison is set to miss a 15th straight game as he continues to battle a shoulder injury. Per Johnson, he's scheduled to participate in a contact practice with the Windy City Bulls on Tuesday, which suggests the 23-year-old could be nearing a return.
