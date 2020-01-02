Coach Jim Boylen termed Hutchison (shoulder) as a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt with the Jazz, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Hutchison hasn't played since Nov. 29 due to his right shoulder injury, but he looks to be on the cusp of a return after practicing Wednesday. If Hutchison gains clearance for Thursday's game, he'll likely fill only a minor role off the bench after being sidelined for the past month.