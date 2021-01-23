Hutchison (COVID-19) went unused off the bench Friday in the Bulls' 123-110 loss to the Hornets.

Hutchison and Tomas Satoransky both suited up Friday for the first time in more than three weeks after the two were sidelined following positive COVID-19 tests. While Satoransky cracked the rotation as the team's backup point guard, Hutchison didn't see any action while head coach Billy Donovan turned to Lauri Markkanen, Patrick Williams, Otto Porter and Thaddeus Young to fill all the minutes at either forward spot. Hutchison's path to a regular rotation role will only become more blocked once the Bulls get starting center Wendell Carter (thigh) back.