Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Likely out through weekend
Coach Jim Boylen said Hutchison (shoulder) is unlikely to play this weekend, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Hutchison participated in contact practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his shoulder, though he's still not quite ready to return. Assuming he remains sidelined for Chicago's back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, his next chance to take the court will come Monday in Oklahoma City.
