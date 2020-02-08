Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Likely to play Sunday
Hutchison (shoulder) is probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Hutchison remains on the injury report despite not missing time since Jan. 4. Over the past four games, he's averaging 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assist in 27.5 minutes.
