Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Likely to play Thursday
Hutchison (shoulder) is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Pelicans.
Hutchison continues to play through right shoulder soreness, and Thursday shouldn't be an exception. Over the past four games, he's averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 24.8 minutes.
