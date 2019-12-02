Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Listed as doubtful
Hutchison (shoulder) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Though unlikely, there's a chance Hutchison returns to action against the Kings. He's battling a bruised right shoulder and was initially expected to miss a week after injuring his shoulder in last Wednesday's battle with Portland. If he's held out, look for Shaquille Harrison to see an increase in activity.
