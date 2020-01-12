Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Listed as probable for Monday
Hutchison is probable for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Hutchison continues to manage the shoulder injury that cost him 17 games starting in November, but he's started four since his return. In that span, the 23-year-old has averaged 10 minutes, 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds and should be in line for a similar contribution Monday.
