Hutchison (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as out for Monday's game against Houston.
Hutchison hasn't been available since Dec. 29, and he'll now have to wait until at least Friday (at CHA) to potentially make his return to action.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Out vs. OKC, Dallas•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Unlikely for road trip•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Unavailable due to protocols•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Cleared for training camp•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Shoulder feels 'great'•