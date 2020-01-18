Hutchison had seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes during Friday's 100-89 loss to the 76ers.

Hutchison was able to give it a go despite aggravating his shoulder injury during Wednesday's matchup versus the Wizards, though the sophomore forward continues to be a modest contributor off the bench. Those searching for cheap choices in daily leagues may want to consider Hutchison given the quality of Chicago's opponent on Saturday (Cavaliers), but even still there are likely better alternatives available.