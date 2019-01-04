Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Making start Friday
Hutchison will start Friday's matchup against the Pacers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Hutchison practiced with the starters Friday and will reportedly be making his fourth start of the season versus Indiana. The rookie is currently posting 17.3 minutes, 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds across 33 games played this year.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Good to go vs. Spurs•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Plays 19 minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Expected back Monday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Out Friday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.