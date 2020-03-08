Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Might be done for season
Bulls coach Jim Boylen acknowledged Sunday that Hutchison (shoulder) is in a "holding pattern" in his recovery from injury and could miss the rest of the season, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Hutchison will be sidelined for a ninth straight game Sunday in Brooklyn, a result of the sprained right shoulder he sustained shortly before the All-Star break. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, Hutchison said he recently received a cortisone shot to address the shoulder injury and was hopeful would be ready to resume basketball activities by mid-March, but the injection apparently hasn't had the desired effect. The Bulls still plan to re-evaluate Hutchison within the next week or two, but if the second-year forward still hasn't made meaningful progress, he may require arthroscopic surgery to address the injury. The 2018 first-round pick has made just 72 appearances through his first two seasons with the Bulls.
