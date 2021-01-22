Hutchison (COVID-19 protocols) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Hutchison appears to have cleared the league's health and safety protocols after he hadn't played since Dec. 29. He has averaged 13.0 minutes per game in his four games played so far this year, averaging just 3.3 points.
