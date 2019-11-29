Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Not playing Friday
Hutchison (shoulder) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Hutchison sprained his right shoulder in the first quarter of Wednesday's 104-90 loss to the Warriors and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of that contest. Two days later, Hutchison apparently hasn't made any notable progress in his recovery. His absence for at least the final contest of the Bulls' road trip should open up additional time on the wing for the likes of Shaquille Harrison, Ryan Arcidiacono and Denzel Valentine.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Won't return against Warriors•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: To start Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Active again Monday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Active, won't start•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Upgraded to probable•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.