Hutchison (shoulder) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Hutchison sprained his right shoulder in the first quarter of Wednesday's 104-90 loss to the Warriors and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of that contest. Two days later, Hutchison apparently hasn't made any notable progress in his recovery. His absence for at least the final contest of the Bulls' road trip should open up additional time on the wing for the likes of Shaquille Harrison, Ryan Arcidiacono and Denzel Valentine.