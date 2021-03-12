Hutchison (lower leg) doesn't appear on the Bulls' injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Heat.
Out since early February while tending to a personal matter and then a right lower-leg contusion, Hutchison was cleared to return to action coming out of the All-Star break. Despite the Bulls falling 127-105 to the 76ers on Thursday, Hutchison couldn't even pick up garbage-time run in the blowout loss, as he failed to leave the bench in what amounted to a coach's decision. Even though he's healthy again, Hutchison doesn't look like he'll factor into head coach Billy Donovan's rotation.
