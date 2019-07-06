Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: On restriction of about 20 minutes
Hutchison noted that he's on a roughly 20-minute restriction during summer league, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It's not immediately clear why Hutchison is on a minutes limit, as he's not dealing with an injury. It may just be because he's already on the roster, and the coaching staff would like to use summer league as more of a tryout for players looking to make the team.
